Watch: Shubman Gill meets GT teammate's father who works as security guard at Ranchi airport, video goes viral

The dates for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) have been released, with the Chennai Super Kings set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match on March 22 in Chennai. However, one of the most anticipated matchups is between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans on March 24.

The Gujarat Titans will be under the leadership of their new captain, Shubman Gill, following the departure of former captain Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians. Pandya has now taken on the role of skipper for the Mumbai Indians, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming contest. These intriguing subplots are sure to make the match a must-watch event for all IPL fans.

Despite facing setbacks due to departures and injuries of key players, GT managed to acquire some impactful players during the IPL auction, including Robin Minz. Hailing from Jharkhand, Robin Minz, a talented tribal cricketer, made waves during the auction. The 21-year-old, initially priced at Rs 20 lakh, attracted significant interest from multiple franchises, resulting in a competitive bidding war that eventually led to him signing with the Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.60 crore. Renowned for his powerful batting skills, Minz is a left-handed batsman and a devoted admirer of MS Dhoni. His cricketing journey is guided by the experienced coach Chanchal Bhattacharya, who also mentored the former Indian captain.

Robin's father, Francis Xavier Minz, works as a security guard at the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. Despite the financial benefits of his son's IPL contract, Francis, a former army serviceman of nearly two decades, remains dedicated to his job. During a recent visit by the Indian and England cricket teams to Ranchi for the fourth test, he was on duty, showcasing his commitment and professionalism.

"I cannot be lax because my son is an IPL cricketer. Of course, there is more financial security in the family, but you never know how life would turn out to be. A lot of my colleagues ask me why I need to work anymore. But I tell them I will keep working as long as I feel like working and I am healthy. I don't get sleep if I haven't earned something for myself," Minz told the Indian Express in Ranchi.

"I see everyone coming out of the airport, but hardly anyone notices me. Why should they? I'm just a security guy here, one of the many."

In a delightful turn of events, the captain of the Gujarat Titans, currently participating in the Test series against England, made a surprise visit to meet him at the Ranchi airport. The two engaged in a conversation about the IPL, Indian cricket, and the Gujarat Titans.