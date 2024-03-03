WPL 2024, DC-W vs GG: Meg Lanning, Radha Yadav shine as Delhi Capitals Women beat Gujarat Giants by 25 runs

Meg Lanning led the way with a score of 55 as the Delhi Capitals posted 163/8 against the Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Gujarat Giants put on a disappointing performance in the second innings, struggling to find their rhythm from the very first ball. The early dismissal of Shikha Pandey set the tone for a series of wickets falling.

Despite a late effort from Ashleigh Gardner, the team ultimately fell short by 25 runs, leaving them still without a win. Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav stood out as the top bowlers, each taking three wickets to secure the victory and propel their team to the top of the table.

Meg Lanning led the way with a score of 55 as the Delhi Capitals posted 163/8 against the Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru on Sunday. Meghna Singh shone for the Giants, taking 4/37 in her four overs. However, the Giants struggled in the field with numerous misfields and three dropped catches.

