'RR jersey designed by me Jos bhai': Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler engage in hilarious banter ahead of IPL 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler played pivotal roles in leading the Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL final since their inaugural title win.

Rajasthan Royals teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler recently engaged in a lighthearted exchange on the social media messaging platform WhatsApp. Both Chahal and Buttler were acquired by the Jaipur-based franchise at the IPL 2022 auction.

Chahal and Buttler have been retained by Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL season, scheduled to begin on March 22. Their camaraderie and friendship have grown since they started playing together for RR in the lucrative T20 league.

This bond was highlighted in a WhatsApp conversation shared by Rajasthan Royals on its Instagram account. Chahal had saved Buttler's number as "Jos Bhai UK" in his contacts, prompting Buttler to inquire about the shirt he was wearing. In a witty response, Chahal humorously claimed that he had designed the Rajasthan Royals jersey for the IPL 2024 season.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler played pivotal roles in leading the Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL final since their inaugural title win. Despite their efforts, the team fell short in their quest for a second IPL championship, losing to the debutant Gujarat Giants in the IPL 2022 Final.

Jos Buttler claimed the Orange Cap for his outstanding performance as the highest run-scorer in the tournament, amassing a total of 863 runs. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal secured the Purple Cap by emerging as the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets during IPL 2022.

With a total of 187 wickets in 145 matches, Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the record for the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League. He surpassed Dwayne Bravo's previous record of 183 wickets during a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL season.

Chahal began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians before joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014. During his eight-season stint with RCB, the 33-year-old proved to be a key player, claiming a total of 177 wickets in 113 innings.

