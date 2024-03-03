Twitter
IPL 2024: Former New Zealand pacer set to replace Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach

Steyn made the request for a break from coaching responsibilities with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming IPL season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

Former New Zealand fast bowler James Franklin has been selected to step in as the new bowling coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This decision comes after former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn opted to take a break from coaching duties with the team.

Steyn, aged 42, made the request for a break from coaching responsibilities with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming IPL season. It is anticipated that he will return for IPL 2024 once all necessary arrangements have been made.

Following Steyn's decision to step back from coaching for personal reasons, Sunrisers Hyderabad began the search for a new fast bowling coach. It has now been confirmed that James Franklin will be taking on this role for the team, who were crowned champions in 2016.

At Sunrisers Hyderabad, James Franklin will collaborate closely with the newly appointed head coach and former New Zealand teammate, Daniel Vettori. With prior coaching experience as the head coach of English County Club Durham and his current role as the fast bowling coach of Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since 2023, Franklin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.

Working alongside some of the top pace bowlers at Sunrisers Hyderabad, such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, and Fazal Farooqi, Franklin will have the opportunity to further develop their skills and strategies. Additionally, the team boasts a talented group of spinners including Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

