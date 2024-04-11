Twitter
'World Cup khelna hai': Rohit Sharma playfully teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB clash, video goes viral

During the match, Rohit Sharma, a close friend of Karthik, was seen engaging in a friendly banter with him.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Dinesh Karthik captivated the audience at Wankhede Stadium with his impressive performance, scoring an unbeaten 53 runs off just 23 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His swashbuckling knock contributed significantly to his team's total of 196 runs.

During the match, Rohit Sharma, a close friend of Karthik, was seen engaging in a friendly banter with him. This occurred when Karthik executed the reverse scoop shot to hit Akash Madhwal for boundaries in the penultimate over. The crowd was entertained as Karthik successfully hit four boundaries with the same shot, prompting Rohit to engage in a humorous exchange with him. It appeared as though Rohit was inquiring how Karthik managed to execute such unconventional shots effortlessly.

As heard live, the Nagpur-born said, “Shabas DK, World Cup Khelna Hain Abhi (Fantastic, DK. You have to play the World Cup).”

Watch:

After winning the toss, Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first due to the pitch being conducive to high scoring. Despite being the leading scorer of IPL 2024, Virat Kohli was not in top form and fell to an uncharacteristic shot, caught behind by Ishan Kishan.

Making his IPL debut, Will Jacks managed to hit two boundaries before giving a simple catch to Tim David, resulting in Akash Madhwal claiming his first wicket. Rajat Patidar then joined his captain, and the pair put on an impressive 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

In the final over of the innings, Dinesh Karthik took control, smashing two sixes and scoring 19 runs. Akash Madhwal, however, struggled and was hit around the ground, conceding 57 runs in his four overs. The Mumbai Indians were left with a daunting target of 197 runs to chase in their quest for a second victory in the IPL 2024 season.

