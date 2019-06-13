World Cup 2019: It's not only Zampa, even Indian fielders use hand-warmers, says Sridhar

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa attracted unwarranted attention for using hand warmers during the World Cup game against India but even 'Men In Blue' use the same equipment to beat the biting cold.

When Zampa was seen using hand warmers, the social media, especially the Indian fans, went on an overdrive, accusing the Australian of indulging in ball tampering.

Skipper Aaron Finch was forced to clarify the use of handwarmer at the post-match interaction that it is a part of cricketing equipment when players need to keep their hands warm in cooler confines to get the feel back in hands.

Asked how a fielding unit prepares for cold conditions, Sridhar replied, "I think hand-warmers is obviously the first option to keep your hands warm." There are other options like, "running from one fielding position to another or throwing the ball around" said Sridhar.

"That also keeps you warm between overs and doesn't allow your body to cool down. Also, we practice in the same weather, so that also gives us a heads up."

Here is what people had to say about the insident involving Adam Zampa: Click Here