Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand semifinal live in India?

File Photo

The Indian Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team have made it to the semi-finals in South Africa, despite suffering a crushing defeat against Australia in the Super Six stage.

The young women in blue had previously won all three matches in the group stage, topping the points table in Group 1 of the second stage and eventually beating Sri Lanka in their second and final Super Six game. Led by Shafali Verma, the team will now face their nemesis, New Zealand, in the semi-finals. It will be a tough battle, but the Indian team is determined to make it to the finals.

New Zealand have been undefeated thus far, having bested Indonesia, Ireland, West Indies, Rwanda, and Pakistan in the five games they have played. They finished second in Super Six Group 2, just behind England on net run rate.

Indian fans are hoping that New Zealand's streak will come to an end in the semi-final, as they look to secure the world title in the inaugural edition of the junior women's tournament.

Here are the live-streaming details:

When will the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand start?

The India vs New Zealand U-19 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final will start at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, January 27.

Where will the India vs New Zealand U-19 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final match take place?

The India vs New Zealand U-19 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final will take place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

India vs New Zealand Women's U-19 semi-final live telecast channel on TV

The India-New Zealand U-19 Women semi-final match will be aired live through Star Sports Network. It will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shweta Sehrawat, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Hurley Gala, Falak Naz, Mannat Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Hrishita Basu, Shabnam MD

New Zealand Women: Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Olivia Anderson(c), Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Antonia Hamilton, Abigail Hotton, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Izzy Sharp, Tash Wakelin, Louisa Kotkamp

