Australia Open: Sania Mirza ends Grand Slam career with straight set loss in mixed doubles final

Image Source: Twitter

In the final Grand Slam event of her illustrious career, Sania Mirza and her compatriot Rohan Bopanna narrowly missed out on the title. The duo, who were vying for their first Major together, were defeated 6-7 (2), 2-6 by the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the thrilling final.

After a shaky start, Sania and Bopanna rallied to win four consecutive games, giving them a chance to serve for the set. Unfortunately, Bopanna, who is usually dependable on that shot, faltered, allowing their opponents to gain a foothold in the tie. Stefani and Matos managed to push the opening set into a tiebreaker, even after facing a set point. Ultimately, they won the tiebreaker comfortably, 7-2, after Sania missed two easy overheads.

From then on, the Brazilian duo began to gain momentum and realized that the match was in their hands if they could maintain their serve. With a 2-1 lead on Sania's serve, they seized the opportunity to capitalize on her second serves, and Matos played the point of the match to break serve, exchanging powerful shots with Sania from the back of the court before hitting a stunning backhand down the line which Bopanna volleyed out. They then went on to win three of the next four games, ultimately clinching the match on Sania's next service game.

It was the 11th Grand Slam final of Sania's illustrious career, in which she has won 43 doubles titles - including six Grand Slams - and spent 91 weeks as the World No. 1 in women's doubles. Sania has established herself as one of the greatest doubles players of all time, and her latest Grand Slam final was a testament to her remarkable achievements.

Rohan Bopanna was playing in his fourth Grand Slam final, having previously won his only title alongside Timea Babos at the 2017 French Open. This was a remarkable achievement for the veteran tennis star, who had been striving for success on the court for many years.

Sania put on a spectacular show in her final Grand Slam match, dazzling the crowd with her powerful returns and her signature forehand. She will now bid farewell to the sport at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai, her home away from home, next month. It will be an emotional moment for the Indian ace, who has been a trailblazer for her country in the world of tennis.

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score AGAIN as Al-Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup