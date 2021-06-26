Will Cheteshwar Pujara be benched for the England series after poor WTC Final performance? Read here

The final of the World Test Championship (WTC) is surely something Indian fans would like to forget. Team India faced an embarrassing loss against New Zealand in Southampton on June 23.

With the failed result and team formation, India will have to do a lot of thinking as they next face England in the five-match Test series from August 4. While there is a lot that needs to be sorted out, it has been reported that India may think of dropping Cheteshwar Pujara from the playing XI.

It has to been noted that Pujara's performance has pushed management to think about his omission. Known as India's modern-day 'wall', Pujara failed to produce anything substantial in the WTC Final.

Talking about his last three series since 2020, Pujara has averaged 26.35 compared to his 49.48. This is without any tons under his belt.

Until 2019, his strike rate used to be 46.49 which further dropped to 30.20. His only substantial innings came when he scored 77 against Australia in Sydney. He hasn't got a century in the last 30 innings and has also gathered 9 single-digit scores since his last century.

So who could replace Cheteshwar Pujara?

According to reports by Inside Sports, Indian management is thinking to include either KL Rahul or Hanuma Vihari in place of Pujara. Indian skipper Virat Kohli may also promote himself to his usual no. 3 batting position rather than 4 in Tests.