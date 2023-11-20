Headlines

'Will bounce back': Mohammed Shami shares first post after India's loss in World Cup 2023 final

Mohammed Shami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the dressing room after the WC 2023 final and raising the team's spirits.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has reacted to India's loss in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia. The pacer thanked all Indians for supporting Team India and him throughout the tournament. Shami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the dressing room after the WC 2023 final and raising the team's spirits. He also shared a picture from the dressing room.

In a tweet, Shami wrote, "Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Narendra Modi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" he tweeted.

In the IND vs AUS final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Australian batter Travis Head hit an impressive 137 to power Australia to a sixth World Cup title. The Aussies won by six wickets. Australia chased down a modest target of 241 with seven overs to spare.

India's defeats in the ICC events over the past decade include the loss in 2014 World T20 final, 2016 World T20 semifinal, 2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and back-to-back runners-up finish in the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship cycle.

