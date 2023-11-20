Virat Kohli wins 'final fielding medal' post World Cup upset, fielding coach calls it...

Headlines

Meet Emmett Shear, new CEO of OpenAI that’s worth over Rs 240000 crore, he used to work for…

Fired by OpenAI, Sam Altman set to join this tech giant to lead advanced AI team

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu granted bail in Skill Development case

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Watch: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce pregnancy during live concert, flaunt her baby bump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Emmett Shear, new CEO of OpenAI that’s worth over Rs 240000 crore, he used to work for…

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Upgrade your bathroom with stylish and functional accessories available on Amazon

Air pollution: 5 teas to treat sore throat

UFO sightings in India

7 Home-made and simple pre-workout drinks to boost energy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Watch: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce pregnancy during live concert, flaunt her baby bump

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli wins 'final fielding medal' post World Cup upset, fielding coach calls it...

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli won the best fielder of the match award after India lost the World Cup 2023 final to Australia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin


The World Cup 2023 came to a close with a bittersweet conclusion for the Indian Cricket Team, leaving a somber atmosphere that extended to the post-match medal ceremony honoring the best fielder on the Indian side. T. Dilip, India's esteemed fielding coach and the initiator of this tradition, presented the fielding medal for the final time to Virat Kohli, recognizing his exceptional efforts on the field.

In the midst of the team's palpable disappointment and distress following the heartbreaking loss, Virat Kohli graciously accepted the medal from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. A poignant video, capturing the emotional moment, has been shared below. The behind-the-scenes footage from the BCCI provides a glimpse into the Indian dressing room, showcasing the players grappling with the aftermath of a devastating six-wicket defeat to Australia in the World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

T. Dilip took a moment to acknowledge the team's tireless effort and expressed a sense of pride despite the unfavorable outcome. He commended the unwavering commitment displayed during practice sessions and lauded the on-field camaraderie. Highlighting the outstanding catches made throughout the tournament, he specifically praised Virat Kohli for consistently setting high standards and serving as an inspiration to his teammates through both his performance and actions.

"Guys, I know this is a tough moment, and the pain is palpable, but that's the nature of the game. We executed our plans to the best of our abilities, and yet, the result didn't swing in our favor. As Rahul (Dravid) bhai rightly said, we can hold our heads high. I want to express my gratitude to every player in this group who dedicated themselves to those rigorous practice sessions. Throughout this tournament, we witnessed some breathtaking catches, but what truly stood out was the brotherhood we cultivated on the field," he remarked.

The coach continued, "The support each player provided to one another, the unwavering backing— that's truly remarkable. I see this team only growing stronger on the field. And now, the recipient of today's award, he's been an exceptional player. Setting impeccable standards and weaving magic every time he steps onto the field. Not only does he excel in his role, but his actions also serve as a beacon of inspiration for many. I'm talking about none other than Virat Kohli."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside parked car in Kerala

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Meet Indian cricketer who lives in residence more expensive than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Tendulkar's

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE