Virat Kohli wins 'final fielding medal' post World Cup upset, fielding coach calls it...

The World Cup 2023 came to a close with a bittersweet conclusion for the Indian Cricket Team, leaving a somber atmosphere that extended to the post-match medal ceremony honoring the best fielder on the Indian side. T. Dilip, India's esteemed fielding coach and the initiator of this tradition, presented the fielding medal for the final time to Virat Kohli, recognizing his exceptional efforts on the field.

In the midst of the team's palpable disappointment and distress following the heartbreaking loss, Virat Kohli graciously accepted the medal from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. A poignant video, capturing the emotional moment, has been shared below. The behind-the-scenes footage from the BCCI provides a glimpse into the Indian dressing room, showcasing the players grappling with the aftermath of a devastating six-wicket defeat to Australia in the World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

T. Dilip took a moment to acknowledge the team's tireless effort and expressed a sense of pride despite the unfavorable outcome. He commended the unwavering commitment displayed during practice sessions and lauded the on-field camaraderie. Highlighting the outstanding catches made throughout the tournament, he specifically praised Virat Kohli for consistently setting high standards and serving as an inspiration to his teammates through both his performance and actions.

"Guys, I know this is a tough moment, and the pain is palpable, but that's the nature of the game. We executed our plans to the best of our abilities, and yet, the result didn't swing in our favor. As Rahul (Dravid) bhai rightly said, we can hold our heads high. I want to express my gratitude to every player in this group who dedicated themselves to those rigorous practice sessions. Throughout this tournament, we witnessed some breathtaking catches, but what truly stood out was the brotherhood we cultivated on the field," he remarked.

The coach continued, "The support each player provided to one another, the unwavering backing— that's truly remarkable. I see this team only growing stronger on the field. And now, the recipient of today's award, he's been an exceptional player. Setting impeccable standards and weaving magic every time he steps onto the field. Not only does he excel in his role, but his actions also serve as a beacon of inspiration for many. I'm talking about none other than Virat Kohli."