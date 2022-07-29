Search icon
West Indies wins the toss and opts to bowl first against India in the 1st T20I, Arshdeep Singh and R Ashwin in the team

In the 1st T20I match of the 5 match series, West Indian skipper Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and has opted to field first.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

India vs West Indies 1st T20I

In what is expected to be a cracker of a match, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and has opted to field first. Speaking during the toss, The West indies skipper informed that Alzzari Joseph will be making his debut whereas Simroin Hetmyer is fully fit and he comes back in the playing XI.

Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma also informed about the few changes from India's previous T20I match which they played against England. Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the playing XI along with Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Playing XI of India and West Indies: 

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul

