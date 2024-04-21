Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Harshit Rana bowled a slow full-toss which resulted in Kohli giving a straightforward catch back to the bowler.

Virat Kohli expressed his frustration following a contentious dismissal during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

In the third over of the RCB innings, Harshit Rana bowled a slow full-toss which resulted in Kohli giving a straightforward catch back to the bowler. Kohli believed the ball was above his waist and immediately called for a review.

However, upon review, it was determined that Kohli was standing outside the crease and the ball was dipping enough to be considered below waist height if he had been in his normal batting stance. Consequently, third umpire Michael Gough made the decision against RCB in this instance.

Virat Kohli displayed his frustration with the decision, evident by the disappointment etched on his face as he made his way back to the dugout. RCB captain Faf Du Plessis engaged in a discussion with the umpires regarding the call, with Kohli later joining in to voice his disagreement.

Angry mode of Virat Kohli

Third umpire

Third class umpire #RCBvsKKR #KKRvRCBpic.twitter.com/77zfzoA67w — Wellu (@Wellutwt) April 21, 2024

Kohli's anger was palpable as he walked off the field, expressing his discontent before forcefully dropping his bat and gloves, and even striking a nearby dustbin at Eden Gardens.

Prior to this incident, RCB's bowlers had a challenging day, allowing KKR to amass a total of 222 runs for the loss of three wickets, courtesy of impressive performances by Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt.

