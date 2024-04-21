Twitter
Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aligarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

Tips to get rid of sunburn naturally

IPL 2024: Meet beautiful wives of CSK players

How much water is healthy to drink in a day ? 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

This film made Akshay Kumar a star, was offered to Arbaaz, Ronit; distributors were not keen to buy, producers had to..

'I was hurt': Chamkila actor Jashn Kohli comments on stereotypical depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood, says 'we were...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Harshit Rana bowled a slow full-toss which resulted in Kohli giving a straightforward catch back to the bowler.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 06:41 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Virat Kohli expressed his frustration following a contentious dismissal during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. 

In the third over of the RCB innings, Harshit Rana bowled a slow full-toss which resulted in Kohli giving a straightforward catch back to the bowler. Kohli believed the ball was above his waist and immediately called for a review. 

However, upon review, it was determined that Kohli was standing outside the crease and the ball was dipping enough to be considered below waist height if he had been in his normal batting stance. Consequently, third umpire Michael Gough made the decision against RCB in this instance.

Virat Kohli displayed his frustration with the decision, evident by the disappointment etched on his face as he made his way back to the dugout. RCB captain Faf Du Plessis engaged in a discussion with the umpires regarding the call, with Kohli later joining in to voice his disagreement.

Kohli's anger was palpable as he walked off the field, expressing his discontent before forcefully dropping his bat and gloves, and even striking a nearby dustbin at Eden Gardens.

Prior to this incident, RCB's bowlers had a challenging day, allowing KKR to amass a total of 222 runs for the loss of three wickets, courtesy of impressive performances by Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt.

Also read| Watch: Cameron Green takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi during KKR vs RCB match

