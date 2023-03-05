Watch: MS Dhoni smashes big sixes during CSK's practice session ahead of IPL 2023

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

In less than a month, the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence, marking a special occasion as the tournament returns to its original home-and-away format for the first time in four years. All 10 teams have been hard at work preparing for the world's most popular franchise cricket league, and recently, former Indian skipper and legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai to begin his own preparations for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be the swan song for the legendary cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 41-year-old has been a part of all 15 editions of the IPL to date and has led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four championship titles. Last year, he stepped down from the captaincy role ahead of the start of the IPL, but later reassumed the responsibility when Ravindra Jadeja left the role to focus on his batting and bowling.

In IPL 2023, Dhoni is expected to lead the side once again. In the last three editions, Dhoni's batting performance for the Chennai-based side has been underwhelming, and the team's final rankings have suffered as a result. The four-time champions have twice finished second-to-last in the points table.

MS Dhoni is an invaluable asset to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) not only as a wicketkeeper but also as a batsman. To ensure he remains a valuable contributor to the team's success, the right-handed batsman has begun his batting preparations. Videos of Dhoni batting at the CSK nets have been circulating on social media, showcasing his trademark power-hitting and ability to send the ball soaring down the ground, just as he did during his heyday in international cricket.

WATCH:

The final league game against the Kolkata Knight Riders is seen as the swan song of a glittering career that has earned the franchise four Indian Premier League and two Champions League titles. MSD has already announced his intentions to play his last IPL match in his adopted home of Chennai, though he has yet to confirm whether 2023 will be his final season.

READ| ‘Ab bhool jao WTC final khelna’: Fans react as Steve Smith may lead Australia in 4th Test as Cummins stays home