‘Ab bhool jao WTC final khelna’: Fans react as Steve Smith may lead Australia in 4th Test as Cummins stays home

Pat Cummins had flown back home to attend to his ailing mother following Australia's six-wicket loss in the second Test in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Steve Smith is set to remain at the helm of the Australian cricket team for the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad, as regular captain Pat Cummins remains in Sydney.

Cummins had flown back home to attend to his ailing mother following Australia's six-wicket loss in the second Test in Delhi. He had been expected to return before the third Test, but he chose to remain with his family during this trying period.

In his absence, Vice-Captain Steve Smith ably led Australia to a resounding nine-wicket victory in Indore, securing their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Indore Test marked the third time Steve Smith had led the Test side since his reinstatement as vice-captain in 2021. However, despite his impressive performance, Smith has no desire to reclaim the full-time captaincy.

“My time is done. It’s Pat’s team now. I’ve obviously been able to stand in this week, obviously in tough circumstances with Patty going home. Our thoughts are still with him back home,” Smith said.

The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to commence on March 9th. This highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the world's top cricket teams. 

