Twitter
Headlines

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

Valentine's Day 2024: 5 unique V-Day traditions from around the world

Watch: Glenn Maxwell slams 109-metre 'monstrous' six during AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

10 invaluable lessons to learn from Sudha Murty to become a successful entrepreneur

7 exercises that can help manage high blood pressure

Animals found only in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Glenn Maxwell slams 109-metre 'monstrous' six during AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

Maxwell's explosive performance saw him score an unbeaten 120 runs off just 55 deliveries in the second T20I against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made history on Sunday, becoming only the second batter to hit five T20I hundreds, following in the footsteps of Rohit Sharma. Maxwell's explosive performance saw him score an unbeaten 120 runs off just 55 deliveries in the second T20I against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval.

Maxwell's journey to this milestone was not without its challenges. Prior to the series, he faced controversy that resulted in a day-long hospitalization in Adelaide. In the first T20I in Hobart, he managed to score only 10 runs. However, in the second match, Maxwell showcased his dangerous form.

Entering the crease at No.4 just as the powerplay was ending, Maxwell unleashed his wrath upon the West Indies bowlers. He smashed 12 fours and eight sixes, including a colossal 109-meter six.

One particular delivery from Alzarri Joseph felt the full force of Maxwell's bat. With a wild slog, he sent the length delivery soaring over the mid-wicket boundary. The ball effortlessly cleared the ropes and continued its journey, eventually finding its resting place in the second tier of the grand Adelaide Oval.

Watch:

Glenn Maxwell's outstanding performance helped Australia achieve an impressive total of 241/4 after being asked to bat first by the visiting team. In response, West Indies struggled and could only manage 207/9, with Marcus Stoinis taking three crucial wickets. With this victory, Australia has now secured an insurmountable 2-0 lead, heading into the final game in Perth on Tuesday, February 13th.

Also Read| Watch: Kavya Maran's heartwarming reaction after Sunrisers Eastern Cape win back-to-back SA20 titles

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Viral video: Women exchange blows with shoes on Bengaluru bus, internet reacts

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE