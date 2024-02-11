Watch: Glenn Maxwell slams 109-metre 'monstrous' six during AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

Maxwell's explosive performance saw him score an unbeaten 120 runs off just 55 deliveries in the second T20I against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made history on Sunday, becoming only the second batter to hit five T20I hundreds, following in the footsteps of Rohit Sharma. Maxwell's explosive performance saw him score an unbeaten 120 runs off just 55 deliveries in the second T20I against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval.

Maxwell's journey to this milestone was not without its challenges. Prior to the series, he faced controversy that resulted in a day-long hospitalization in Adelaide. In the first T20I in Hobart, he managed to score only 10 runs. However, in the second match, Maxwell showcased his dangerous form.

Entering the crease at No.4 just as the powerplay was ending, Maxwell unleashed his wrath upon the West Indies bowlers. He smashed 12 fours and eight sixes, including a colossal 109-meter six.

One particular delivery from Alzarri Joseph felt the full force of Maxwell's bat. With a wild slog, he sent the length delivery soaring over the mid-wicket boundary. The ball effortlessly cleared the ropes and continued its journey, eventually finding its resting place in the second tier of the grand Adelaide Oval.

Watch:

109M SIX BY GLENN MAXWELL ...!!! pic.twitter.com/0jSgWYdTHZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 11, 2024

Glenn Maxwell's outstanding performance helped Australia achieve an impressive total of 241/4 after being asked to bat first by the visiting team. In response, West Indies struggled and could only manage 207/9, with Marcus Stoinis taking three crucial wickets. With this victory, Australia has now secured an insurmountable 2-0 lead, heading into the final game in Perth on Tuesday, February 13th.

Also Read| Watch: Kavya Maran's heartwarming reaction after Sunrisers Eastern Cape win back-to-back SA20 titles