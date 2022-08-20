IND vs ZIM: Watch Axar Patel's furious reaction after Ishan Kishan's throw hits him

Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel

While India has gone on to win the series, a moment during the clash between India and Zimbabwe grabbed all the attention. In the 2nd ODI, Ishan Kishan stunned Axar Patel after his throw in the field hit the all-rounder. The moment had left the netizens in splits.

The incident took place when Deepak Hooda had come into the attack and in his second delivery of his second over, the ball had gone into the deep square leg area where Kishan was situated.

The keeper-batter was seen quickly charging towards the ball and Axar Patel who was in the midwicket area was seen squatting down to ensure the throw did not hit him.

With Axar being unsighted, he tried to cover his head, however, nothing could save him as the ball hit him on his body.

Immediately, Axar was seen turning towards the fielder and giving him a fiery look. However, Kishan, who saw the funny side of it, put his hand out for an apology immediately.

WATCH:

Talking about the clash, the three-match ODI series saw Team India win the second game and seal the series, The KL Rahul-led India comfortably chased down the total in 25 overs with 5 wickets to spare.

The host nation was bundled out for a low score of 160 runs yet again. While India had won the first ODI comfortably by ten wickets, the second saw them lose five wickets.