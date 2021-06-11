Viral: This WWE superstar is a big fan of India skipper Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most popular sporting personalities in the world. Not just fans, but many superstars in various other sports around the world. WWE superstar John Cena is one of those umpteen fans of skipper Virat Kohli.

John Cena had shared a picture on July 7, 2019 which featured the Team India captain. There was no caption but just a picture of Virat Kohli from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, which was going on at that time.

John Cena's old post has become viral now as Virat Kohli's presence in the picture drew a lot of fans not just of Kohli but of Indian cricket towards this post.

The picture from the 2019 World Cup also features Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and head coach Ravi Shastri. India had lost to New Zealand in the semi-final, who were beaten by the eventual champions England on boundary count after the super over was tied.