'This man made me run like...': When Virat Kohli bowed down to MS Dhoni

The famous Mohali game in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup between India and Australia is etched in every Indian cricket fan's memory. Team India was under pressure after losing two early wickets as they were chasing a score of 160 against a formidable Australian team.

While Yuvraj Singh supported Virat Kohli for a while, he took went after scoring 21 runs and the Indian team required 67 runs off the last 6 overs when skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined him.

One of the best accelerators in the game, Kohli then just launched an attack on the Australian bowling line-up showing a wide range of his shots and both of them helped India achieve the target and qualify for the semi-finals of the 2016 event.

After three years of that memorable game and the partnership, Kohli shared the image and his thoughts on the game on social media saying that Dhoni made him run like it was a 'fitness test' during the game.

"A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test," Kohli wrote in his tweet.

Dhoni, who is known for being one of the fast runners between the wickets, converted ones into twos on that day, which was the feature of that partnership that led India to finish the game with five balls to spare.