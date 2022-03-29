Umran Malik owes Nicholas Pooran a 'free dinner' after losing THIS challenge - Watch now!

The Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to start their IPL 2022 journey and for that, they are setting it out during their practice sessions. During the hardcore practice sessions, some fun banter also keeps going and one such incident has been posted by SRH's Instagram handle.

They have posted a video in which the explosive left-handed batsman, Nicholas Pooran can be seen challenging fast bowler Umran Malik to bowl a 'yorker' and if he fails to do so, the latter will treat him with a 'free dinner'. Check out the hilarious video below!

As seen in the video, Umran Malik bowled a ' full toss' while trying to go for the yorker and loses the challenge and during the end part of this video, Umran can be seen saying that he owes dinner to Pooran. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team has been training hard ahead of this season of the IPL. They last won the IPL in 2016 under the leadership of David Warner.

Umran Malik was retained by the SRH ahead of the mega auction of the IPL 2022 while Nicholas Pooran had a forgettable season last year with Punjab Kings in which he scored 85 runs at a poor average of 7.75.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their ist match of the season on 29th March 2022 against Rajasthan Royals. This match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association ground, Pune.