PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Pakistan vs Australia match in Lahore

After an exciting Test series, both Pakistan and Australia surely would have moved on from it and now gearing up for the limited-overs game. Both sides will now face each other in a three-match ODI series which is all set to get underway on Tuesday (March 29).

Pakistan had last played an ODI back in July 2021 where they lost 3-0 to a second-string England team. However, this time it is in their own backyard and will start as favourites. The Men in Green will be playing without Shadab Khan, who is ruled out due to injury.

As far as Australia is concerned, they, on the other hand, have not played many ODIs in recent times and their last game was in July last year against the West Indies. They had wrapped up that series 2-1.

The majority of the Aussie experienced players will be missing the white-ball leg and Marnus Labuschagne will be taking the No. 3 spot in the absence of injured Steven Smith.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs Australia – 1st ODI in Lahore

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Imam-Ul-Haq, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Swepson

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Imam-Ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Australia: Alex Carey (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis.

Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Imam-Ul-Haq, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Swepson.

Pakistan vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday, March 29. The match will be telecasted through Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis.