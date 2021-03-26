India vs England: Twitterati brutally troll Tom Curran, calls him 'poor man's Dale Steyn'

As the India and England 2nd ODI is in progress in Pune the hosts were seen batting after England‘s stand-in skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first.

The visitors made three changes to their line-up, two of which were forced due to injuries to Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings. Reece Topley was included instead of Mark Wood and interestingly Tom Curran retained his place despite not performing well.

Though he didn't do much in the series opener, Curran was trending on social media but the reason was for his headband look. Given his run-up and the look with the headband on, fans on social media are busy comparing his style with Dale Steyn.

Is it just to me that Tom Curran's in this hairband looks like doppelganger of Dale Steyn #INDvENG #TomCurran #DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/KaHNzenbNR — In The Air (@InTheAirACrick1) March 23, 2021

Someone should go and remind Indian Batsmen that not everyone who wears a black band on head is Dale Steyn, he can be Tom Curran as well. March 26, 2021

Tom Curran is a poor man's Dale Steyn #INDvENG — (@raghava216) March 26, 2021

Ye Tom Curran sasta Steyn kyun bana hua hai #EngVsInd #INDvsENG — à¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤¨ MUFC (@mehranzaidi) March 26, 2021

Currently, Tom Curran has been leaking runs especially in the death overs, the phase which he mastered not long ago. In the last nine ODIs leaving ongoing India vs England series, he has picked only a solitary wicket. At the same time, he has been extremely expensive. Even in the only T20I that he played, the 26-year-old conceded 26 runs in only two overs.

In 28 T20 Internationals, Tom Curran has picked 26 wickets including a four-wicket haul. He is yet to shine with the bat in the shortest format.

As far as ODIs are concerned, in 25 matches, the fast bowler has accounted for 28 scalps with a five-fer to his name. He has also mustered 303 runs often scoring crucial runs for England down the order.