IPL 2021: Trouble for skipper Eoin Morgan, coach McCullum as KKR may take action for their tweets mocking Indians

After Ollie Robinson's suspension from all forms of international cricket due to his racist and sexist tweets posted in the year 2012, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan are in trouble.

The ECB has been investigating the cricketers' past tweets and according to reports, Buttler and Morgan mimicked the Indians by calling them 'Sir'.

Morgan used the word 'Sir' for congratulating Buttler on May 13, 2018, as he smashed an unbeaten 94 runs off 53 balls. Brendon McCullum, the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), also reacted to Morgan's message.

According to a report in telegraph.co.uk, Buttler had already deleted the tweets after criticism on social media. The report also added that the board will take a call on the English duo after the investigations.

However, Morgan and McCullum both belong to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The old tweets might come back to haunt them if the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise would take action on the issue.

Talking about the issue, KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted as saying by a cricket website on Wednesday night, "We don't know enough about it to comment at this time. Let's wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts before we jump to any conclusions. Just to reiterate, the Knight Riders organisation has 'zero tolerance' for any sort of discrimination".

According to a report in UK Telegraph said about the two English players' Twitter comments, "Although there are questions over the precise context of the tweets, they were written at a time when Buttler and Morgan have established England players and have caused offence on social media".

An ECB spokesperson spoke about the same and said, "Since we were alerted to offensive tweets last week, a number of historical social media posts by other individuals have been questioned publicly as well. There is no place for discrimination in our sport, and we are committed to taking relevant and appropriate action where required.

"Given the concerns which have been raised are clearly now broader than a single case, the ECB will discuss how we deal with issues over historical social media material in a timely and appropriate manner. Each case will be considered on an individual basis, looking at all the facts. We will assess cases with the ECB before making further statements".