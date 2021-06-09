Big trouble for England star Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan as their old tweets mocking Indians surface

After Ollie Robinson's suspension from all forms of international cricket due to his racist and sexist tweets posted in the year 2012, a lot of players are now coming under the radar.

The controversy surrounding Robinson saw the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) start an investigation on an unnamed players' offensive tweet. However, now in the latest development, it has been learned that Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan are in trouble.

The ECB has been investigating the cricketers' past tweets and according to reports, Buttler and Morgan mimicked the Indians by calling them 'Sir'.

Morgan used the word 'Sir' for congratulating Buttler on May 13, 2018, as he smashed an unbeaten 94 runs off 53 balls. Brendon McCullum, the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), also reacted to Morgan's message.

According to a report in telegraph.co.uk, Buttler had already deleted the tweets after criticism on social media. The report also added that the board will take a call on the English duo after the investigations.

As for Robinson, the 27-year-old had issued an apology on Wednesday, admitting to posting "racist and sexist tweets" as a teenager.

He had expressed "deep regrets" for his actions and stated, "I'm not racist and I'm not sexist." Robinson's offensive tweets were targeted at Muslims and Asians and he said he is "ashamed" of it.

The young lad was at the start of his career and had an extremely impressive debut. He picked up seven wickets and scored a crucial 42 in the first innings.