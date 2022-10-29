Search icon
Time Travel? Russel Arnold's spooky prediction of Finn Allen's dismissal against Sri Lanka comes true

Finn Allen was bowled by Theekshana on the fourth ball of the first over giving them first breakthrough.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Russel Arnold predicted New Zealand batter Finn Allen mode of dismissal just before the match.

A video shared by ICC on its official insta handle is going viral where Russel can be heard saying Lankan bowlers need to knock him in powerplay by picthing it early on.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Finn Allen was bowled by Theekshana on the fourth ball of the first over giving them first breakthrough. Allen was backing away on the cut and missed, crushed into the top of off stump.

However, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips destroyed Sri Lanka's bowling assault with a century at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After the Kiwis lost three early wickets in their Super-12 game, the 25-year-old took on the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Phillips, who opened at 7/2, took a cautious start alongside captain Kane Williamson. But, after the captain was dismissed to a sensational delivery by Kasun Rajitha, Phillips took over for the Kiwis and began hammering the ball around.

New Zealand finished at 167 for 7 in 20 overs vs Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. 

READ| Brutal hitting: Fans go in frenzy as Glenn Phillips smashes century against Sri Lanka in Sydney

