Brutal hitting: Fans go in frenzy as Glenn Phillips smashes century against Sri Lanka in Sydney

The 25-year-old took on the Sri Lankan bowlers after the Kiwis lost three early wickets in their Super-12 encounter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips destroyed Sri Lanka's bowling assault with a century at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After the Kiwis lost three early wickets in their Super-12 game, the 25-year-old took on the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Phillips, who opened at 7/2, took a cautious start alongside captain Kane Williamson. But, after the captain was dismissed to a sensational delivery by Kasun Rajitha, Phillips took over for the Kiwis and began hammering the ball around.

While some praised the batter for his ability to take on any bowler, some loved his zeal and temperament.

Check out the reactions here:

Glenn Phillips' second T20I century guided New Zealand to 167 for 7 in 20 overs vs Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. 

