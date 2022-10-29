Brutal hitting: Fans go in frenzy as Glenn Phillips smashes century against Sri Lanka in Sydney

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips destroyed Sri Lanka's bowling assault with a century at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After the Kiwis lost three early wickets in their Super-12 game, the 25-year-old took on the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Phillips, who opened at 7/2, took a cautious start alongside captain Kane Williamson. But, after the captain was dismissed to a sensational delivery by Kasun Rajitha, Phillips took over for the Kiwis and began hammering the ball around.

While some praised the batter for his ability to take on any bowler, some loved his zeal and temperament.

Check out the reactions here:

Well deserved second Hundred for Philips..

Most important and required knock for New Zealand . pic.twitter.com/q8wHVHIOzQ — Hitesh (@Hitesh_74) October 29, 2022

Phenomenal knock under pressure. — KingKohli4Ever (@KingKohli4EVER) October 29, 2022

Great knock by Phillips, looked like hes batting on different pitch, everyone struggled so far!!#T20WorldCup — Cricket Lover (@Sandy14999) October 29, 2022

Glenn Phillips' second T20I century guided New Zealand to 167 for 7 in 20 overs vs Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

