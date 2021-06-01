Team India skipper Virat Kohli reveals his diet, sparks a debate on Twitter - Here's why

As the Indian Test squad is in quarantine and gearing up for the World Test Championship (WTC), India captain Virat Kohli interacted with his fans through an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram.

The skipper is currently in Mumbai ahead of boarding the flight for the England tour and answered vivid questions, from life philosophy to the meaning of her daughter's name.

However, one fan asked the batsman about his diet to which Kohli replied and wrote, "Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of Coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities."

While the list surely looks like the meal of a fitness freak, a particular food grabbed the attention of many. Netizens were soon to point fingers at the 32-year-old star and took Screenshots of Kohli's reply and shared tweets.

However, what triggered the netizens so much? It was the EGGS!

Kohli during an Instagram chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen during the COVID-19 lockdown last year had told the reason for him turning vegan.

"I had a cervical spine issue which resulted in a tingling sensation in my little finger making it difficult for me to bat. It happened around the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018. Moreover, my stomach became a bit acidic, my uric acid went high and my stomach started pulling calcium from the bones which actually resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever."

Fans, however, could not believe that 'vegan' Kohli eats eggs. Some were shocked and this was the reaction of the fans.

Bro vegan hona phir bhi thik hai but eating vegan eggs is a new low @imVkohli — k. (@sandhuxk) May 29, 2021

Hey @imVkohli... Have whatever eggs or chicken or other non-veg stuff you want to have but don't disappoint in WTC final please — (@Mukund24XD) May 31, 2021

Virat Kohli claims he is a vegan but in his latest AMA, he said his diet includes eggs. That's bothering me. — Jagruti (@JagrutiPotphode) May 30, 2021

Whaaat, I thought @imVkohli was vegan for some years now. pic.twitter.com/s8taTVJG7X — Anish Mainali (@AnishMainali17) May 29, 2021

The World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand will begin on June 18 at Southampton.