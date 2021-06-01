Headlines

Cricket

This player is India's leading run-scorer in WTC league stages and it's NOT Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

The World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand is all set to begin from June 18 at Southampton.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2021, 10:19 AM IST

The World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand is all set to begin from June 18 at Southampton and Team India is surely gearing up for the same.

While the side is looking to make sure they win the inaugural edition of the tournament, the batsman will also look to get the required scores on the board. 

However, it is surprising to not see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma on top of a run-getters list in the WTC. Despite having played crucial roles in helping India make it to the finals, Kohli and Rohit do not find themselves at the numero uno spot. 

So who is topping the charts? Its Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane with 1095 runs in 17 matches. His innings comprise three crucial centuries and six fifties. 

Rahane happens to be one of the only two Indians to have breached the 1000-run mark in the coveted tournament. 

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, despite having not made it to the finals, is the leading run-getter in the league stages of the WTC with 1675 runs to his name. 

For India, Rohit Sharma has scored 1030 runs while Virat Kohli has 877 runs as the two occupy the No 2 and 3 spots.

In 11 appearances, Rohit has averaged 64.49 and slammed four centuries and two fifties while Kohli, on the other hand, averages 43.85 in 14 matches. It comprises two centuries and four fifties. 

At No 4 spot is Mayank Agarwal with 857 runs, while Cheteshwar Pujara occupies fifth place with 818 runs.

