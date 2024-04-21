Twitter
Cricket

Suresh Raina picks next India captain after Rohit Sharma; it's not Hardik, Bumrah, Pant, Iyer or Jadeja

Raina's remarks came ahead of IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina has expressed his confidence in Shubman Gill's potential to lead the men's national cricket team in the near future. Amidst speculation surrounding current captain Rohit Sharma's future, the seasoned opening batsman recently stated his commitment to guiding the team to victory in the upcoming T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC) next year.

Rohit relinquished his captaincy at Mumbai Indians (MI) to Hardik Pandya, who departed from his leadership role at Gujarat Titans (GT) to rejoin his former franchise.

Following Hardik's move to MI, Shubman Gill was named captain of GT for IPL 2024. Unfortunately, the franchise has suffered four losses in their first seven games of the tournament.

Suresh Raina has expressed his support for Gill to potentially become India's next captain after Rohit Sharma.

"I would say he will be the next Indian captain (after Rohit Sharma). Ban sakta hai vo," Raina said during a discussion on Lallantop.

The 23-year-old cricketer, who holds the title of the youngest captain in the IPL 2024 season, has emerged as the top run-scorer for GT this year. With an impressive total of 263 runs in seven matches, he boasts an average of 43.83.

Currently, PBKS finds themselves in ninth place on the points table, having secured only two wins out of seven games. On the other hand, GT sits in eighth place with three wins under their belt. In a previous encounter earlier this season, Punjab managed to clinch a thrilling victory over the Titans in Ahmedabad.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
