SL vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Super 12 Match 15, T20 World Cup 2022

SL vs Ire, Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka will meet Ireland in Match 15 of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Sunday (October 23). Sri Lanka has two victories in three league matches in Round 1 and is riding high. Dasun Shanaka's team scored 162 against the Netherlands in their most recent match. Their major players will be Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Ireland, on the other hand, was successful in two of three outings. In their last encounter, the Andy Balbirnie-led team dominated West Indies by nine wickets to get to this stage. Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher have been their top batting performances, while Joshua Little and Gareth Delany have done well with the ball.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Group 1, Match 15

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date & Time: October 23rd, at 9:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time

Dream11 Prediction – SL vs IRE, match 15 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Kusal Mendis (vc)

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Wanindu HHasaranga (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Maheesh Theekshana, Binuru Fernando

SL vs IRE My Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis (c), George Dockrell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andy Balbirnie, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Curtis Campher, Binura Fernando, Josh Little, Maheesh Theekshana (vc)

READ| Robin Uthappa names 4 semi-finalists of T20 World Cup, excludes India from his list