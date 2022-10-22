Robin Uthappa names 4 semi-finalists of T20 World Cup, excludes India from his list

Robin Uthappa (L), Rohit Sharma (File Photo)

Former Indian opening batter Robin Uthappa, who was part of the MS Dhoni-led squad that won the title in 2007, has left India off of his list of four teams that will qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, in a surprise prediction. He believes that, like in 2021, India will exit the group stage and that the wait for the second T20 World Cup victory would last another two years.

The 36-year-old right-handed hitter, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month, has supported Pakistan and South Africa to advance from Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

"I want to start off with a disclaimer. I do not think Indian fans would be too happy. But my semi-finalists would be Australia, England, Pakistan, and South Africa," said Uthappa.

Uthappa's selection surprised the other participants in the conversation, who had India on their final four lists. Anil Kumble, Sam Billings, Faf du Plessis, Stephen Fleming, Tom Moody, Farveez Maharoof, and Daren Ganga were among the other panelists.

All of these great lists have India, Australia, Pakistan, and England as common names.

In the previous seven editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India has reached the quarterfinals three times. They won the championship in 2007 and finished second in 2014. When the event was held in India in 2016, the Men in Blue, captained by MS Dhoni, reached the semifinals but failed to advance to the final.

India will launch their campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23) at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

