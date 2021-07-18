SL vs IND: Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan completes 6000 ODI runs, 10000 runs in international cricket

Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan completed 6000 runs in one-day internationals and 10000 runs in international cricket (all three formats) on his captaincy debut against Sri Lanka in the first ODI. Shikhar Dhawan completed the feat in his 140th innings, becoming the second-fastest Indian and fourth batsman overall to achieve the record.

Dhawan started his innings at 5977 runs in ODI cricket. Regular skipper Virat Kohli still remains the fastest Indian batsman to achieve the record as he completed the feat in 136 innings, while former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly achieved the same in 147 innings.

Former South African batsman Hashim Amla is the fastest to achieve 6000 runs in ODI format in just 123 innings.

Also read SL vs IND 1st ODI: Netizens congratulate coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Shikhar Dhawan on their debut

Dhawan also became the 14th Indian batsman to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. Before the game, Dhawan stoof as 5977 runs in 142 ODIs, 2315 runs in 34 Tests and 1673 runs in 65 T20I games, which brought the total to 9965 runs.

He needed 35 runs to do the same and on the way to his 33rd fifty in the ODIs, Dhawan achieved that feat also becoming the 6th fastest Indian batsman to complete the same. Virat Kohli remains the fastest to do so in 232 innings followed by Sunil Gavaskar, who crossed the mark in 243 innings. Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid make the top 5 after achieving the same in 253, 256 and 257 innings respectively.