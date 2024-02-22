Shreyas Iyer leaves Mumbai’s Ranji camp citing back spasm; NCA email reveals star batter is.....

Iyer was dropped after the first two Tests, where he recorded scores of 35, 13, 27, and 29.

Indian cricket team batter Shreyas Iyer has opted out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinals due to injury concerns. However, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has confirmed that he does not have any new injuries, as reported by the Indian Express.

Nitin Patel, the head of sports science and medicine at the NCA, communicated to selectors that Iyer is in good health. Mumbai Cricket Association sources revealed that Iyer mentioned back pain as the reason for his absence from the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Baroda, scheduled to commence on Friday.

"Shreyas Iyer was fit and available for selection as per the handover report of the Indian team after the 2nd Test match against England. There are currently no fresh injuries reported as well after his departure from Team India,” Patel wrote in his email according to the report.

Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized that all centrally contracted cricketers must participate in red-ball cricket in the domestic circuit, with no exceptions tolerated by the management.

During a press conference held at the renaming ceremony of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Shah clarified that players are required to represent their state teams when requested by the coach or captain.

This directive comes in the midst of controversy surrounding Ishan Kishan, with reports suggesting that the BCCI has instructed him to play for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. Shah mentioned Kishan during the discussion, but promptly clarified that the new rule applies to all cricketers not currently on the national team, and is not specifically aimed at him.

“All contracted players have been told on phone and I'll be writing to them too. If chairman of selectors, coach & captain want you to play red-ball cricket then you gotta play. And as far as Ishan Kishan is concerned, he is young, I am not saying this specifically about him as it will be applicable for all the players uniformly,” Jay Shah told reporters.

"Everyone will have to play, otherwise, the chairman of the selection committee has given me his suggestions and I am going to give him a free hand to let him take his own calls freely," he added.

