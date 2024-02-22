Twitter
Sports

Sports

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin needs one wicket more in Ranchi Test to become first Indian cricketer to…

After India suffered a loss in the series opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side came back stronger in the subsequent Tests. India managed to win the Vizag Test by 106 runs. Whereas, in the third Test, India recorded their biggest-ever win by runs after defeating the Ben Stokes-led side by 434 runs.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 09:06 PM IST

India's star spin bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history during the third Test match against England as he became the second Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets. Besides this, he also became the second bowler overall to take the fastest 500 wickets in Test cricket history. Now, the star bowler is on his way to achieve a rare feat in the fourth Test starting tomorrow in Ranchi. He needs to dismiss one more batter tomorrow to script history and become the first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England.

Although Ashwin is yet to take his 100th Test wicket, he still stands as the No. 1 Indian bowler to take the most wickets against England with 99 wickets. Currently, James Anderson holds the top spot to take maximum wickets in India vs England Test matches with 145 wickets.

Furthermore, Ashwin is eyeing a couple of other records held by legendary Anil Kumble for India. Ashwin is three wickets away from breaking Kumble's record of taking the most Test wickets on Indian soil. In 63 Test matches played, Kumble took 350 wickets. Whereas Ashwin is inching closer with 348 wickets from the 57 Test matches played.

It doesn’t end here as the 37-year-old may also break Kumble’s record of taking the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Kumble took 35 five-wicket hauls in 132 Test matches for India. He is followed very closely by Ashwin with 34 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

After India suffered a loss in the series opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side came back stronger in the subsequent Tests. India managed to win the Vizag Test by 106 runs. Whereas, in the third Test, India recorded their biggest-ever win by runs after defeating the Ben Stokes-led side by 434 runs. With these impressive wins, India has taken a lead in the five-match series with 2-1.

 

