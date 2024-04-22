Twitter
RR vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, becomes first bowler to achieve this massive milestone in IPL

RR vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, becomes first bowler to achieve this massive milestone in IPL

The 33-year-old cricketer has taken 13 wickets this season, bringing his total to 61 wickets for RR.

Chankesh Rao

Apr 22, 2024, 08:32 PM IST

File Photo
Yuzvendra Chahal, the star leg-spinner for the Rajasthan Royals, has made history by becoming the first bowler to achieve 200 wickets in the  Indian Premier League (IPL). This remarkable milestone was reached when Chahal claimed his first wicket, that of Mohammad Nabi, during Match 38 of the IPL 2024 season against the Mumbai Indians.

Chahal achieved the impressive milestone of 200 wickets in just 153 games in the competition. His average and economy rate stand at approximately 21 and 7.6, respectively. In a remarkable feat last year, he surpassed Dwayne Bravo's record of 183 wickets to claim the top spot in the wickets tally.

Chahal has showcased his bowling prowess with six four-wicket hauls and a memorable five-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. Notably, his only IPL hat-trick was also achieved during that same match.

Yuzvendra Chahal made his IPL debut in 2013 with the Mumbai Indians before transferring to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014, where he remained until 2021. In the 2022 auction event, the Rajasthan Royals acquired his services for a hefty sum of Rs. 6.5 crore.

Chahal has proven to be a dominant presence in the middle overs of matches, showcasing his ability to both contain the opposition's run rate and secure crucial wickets. His skill as a leg-spinner has made him a valuable asset to any team fortunate enough to have him on their roster.

The 33-year-old cricketer has taken 13 wickets this season, bringing his total to 61 wickets for RR. He is currently tied as their second-highest wicket-taker.

