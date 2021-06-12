'Plot against him to portray him as a villain': Shakib Al Hasan's wife reacts to his on-field behaviour

Ummey Al Hasan, Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib AL Hasan's wife has come to the rescue of her husband after the latter lost his cool and lashed out at the umpire twice in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) game. Shakib playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club against the Abahani Limited had moments of madness in a span of two overs.

Shakib first kicked the stumps in anger after the umpire denied his LBW appeal. Then one over later, the umpire called off the play due to rain and Shakib came charging down to the pitch uprooted the stumps and banged them into the ground and was involved in a heated discussion with the umpire again.

Even though the match ended with Mohammedan Sporting Club on the winning side, the video of Shakib's action went viral and his behaviour was condemned by anyone and everyone, who watched the video. Shakib later apologised for his actions but the damage was done till then.

However, his wife thinks otherwise as appealing to the 'cricket lovers' in a Facebook post. Ummey alleged that "a plot" against Shakib Al Hasan to "portray him as a villain" has been brewing for a while and this was a result of that. She also raised suspicion on the decisions of the umpires.

"I’m enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today’s incident at least someone has the guts to stand against all odds. However it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed. The main issue is the ongoing eye catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me it is a plot against him that has been going on for awhile to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!" she said in a statement.