Watch: Shakib Al Hasan lashes out at umpire, uproots stumps in anger in Dhaka Premier League game

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan lost his cool twice at the umpire in a Dhaka Premier League game on Friday. The left-arm spinning all-rounder in a couple of moments of madness lost himself completely twice in space of two overs.

Playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club against Abahani Limited, Shakib first kicked the stumps in anger after the umpire denied his LBW appeal. Then one over later, the umpire called off the play due to rain and Shakib came charging down to the pitch uprooted the stumps and banged them into the ground and was involved in a heated discussion with the umpire again.

Apparently, Shakib was miffed at the umpire as the game was called off due to rain when 5.5 overs were bowled as the D/L/S method would have come into play after 6 overs and lashed out at the umpire for not allowing one more delivery to be bowled.

5.5 overs bowled Dls method would have come to play after 6 overs! That's why Shakib was frustrated to bowl another ball. And also umpire gave not out to a plumb LBW! Maybe Shakib sensed something fishy! Because fixing is nothing new in DPL#DPLT20 #DPL #ShakibAlHasan #Abahani pic.twitter.com/viCzCUTKHl — Tamim Iqbal FC (@Tamim28fc) June 11, 2021

Shakib's behaviour was severely criticised by fans, experts and the ones watching the game and have been following for a long time as most of them said, it was inexplicable to say the least.

However, Shakib later apologised for a human error and losing his temper like that.

"Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," Shakib said in the statement.