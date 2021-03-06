Playing with Virat, one of my career highlights, says Shane Watson on his time at RCB

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson who hung his boots after the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) said recently that playing with current Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the 2016 and 2017 editions of the lucrative league stood out as one of his career highlights.

Watson, who has won two world cups with the Australian side in 2007 and 2015 and IPL trophies and played along with some of the greats of the game was of the view that it was an amazing experience for him to understand the personality Virat is and what makes him such a great person on and off the field.

Watson, who spent most of his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) before the franchise was banned from the league for two years, was picked up by the Bangalore franchise in the 2016 auction for INR 9.5 crores. After playing for RCB for two years, Watson was back in the auction pool and was bought by Chennai Super Kings.

Talking on the Grade Cricketer Podcast about his RCB stint, Watson said, "One of my career highlights is actually playing with Virat at RCB. That was an amazing experience, for two reasons. To know Virat, what just to be able to understand what makes him tick on and off the field and just the great layers of a person that he's got as well.

"It's not just cricket he's a very interesting person, interested in other people as well. But then AB de Villiers at RCB as well you just have to turn on your TV when he's playing," he added.

Elaborating on his IPL experience of playing with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni at CSK for the last three years, "RCB was a great experience after that because of playing with the caliber of people that I did. And then CSK was an incredible experience. To be in a team that was ageing… because of the experience we had. Being led by MS Dhoni and coached by Stephen Fleming who is the best coach I’ve worked with."