Watch: Virat Kohli's epic run after he jumps off the seat to celebrate Rishabh Pant's century

Headlines

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

Meet Aditya S Samant, 17-year-old boy who became India's 83rd chess grandmaster

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

‘You’ve ended my career’: Zaheer Khan humourously blames Virat Kohli for ending his Test career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli's epic run after he jumps off the seat to celebrate Rishabh Pant's century

Rishabh Pant scored his 3rd Test century and first on home soil against England in the fourth Test

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2021, 10:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Teammates always get up on their feet and celebrate with jubilation when someone gets to a personal milestone, however, skipper Virat Kohli was overjoyed with excitement when the wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant reached his century on the second day of the fourth Test against England.

Pant, who was on 94 before the start of England skipper Joe Root's over, smashed a six to reach his third Test century and first on the home soil. As soon the 23-year old reached the three-figure mark the crowd and the Indian dressing room were up on their feet. But, there was one man, who absolutely couldn't control his excitement, skipper Kohli.

Kohli, who was sitting with Hardik Pandya, jumped off his seat and came running down to be along with his other teammates and support staff to applaud the youngster. Kohli's epic celebration became viral as soon as the viewers saw it on live television.

After a string of 90s in Australia and now in India, Pant finally broke the three-figure mark drought as he smashed a hundred in just 115 balls including 13 fours and two sixes. Even though he got out soon after, his innings helped India gain a sizeable lead of 89 runs by the end of the day.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Alia Bhatt braved Kashmir’s chill

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

Centre moves Supreme Court seeking extension of ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure

MS Dhoni’s old job offer letter from 2012 goes viral, CSK skipper's monthly salary was...

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE