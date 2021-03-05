Watch: Virat Kohli's epic run after he jumps off the seat to celebrate Rishabh Pant's century

Rishabh Pant scored his 3rd Test century and first on home soil against England in the fourth Test

Teammates always get up on their feet and celebrate with jubilation when someone gets to a personal milestone, however, skipper Virat Kohli was overjoyed with excitement when the wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant reached his century on the second day of the fourth Test against England.

Pant, who was on 94 before the start of England skipper Joe Root's over, smashed a six to reach his third Test century and first on the home soil. As soon the 23-year old reached the three-figure mark the crowd and the Indian dressing room were up on their feet. But, there was one man, who absolutely couldn't control his excitement, skipper Kohli.

Kohli, who was sitting with Hardik Pandya, jumped off his seat and came running down to be along with his other teammates and support staff to applaud the youngster. Kohli's epic celebration became viral as soon as the viewers saw it on live television.

After a string of 90s in Australia and now in India, Pant finally broke the three-figure mark drought as he smashed a hundred in just 115 balls including 13 fours and two sixes. Even though he got out soon after, his innings helped India gain a sizeable lead of 89 runs by the end of the day.