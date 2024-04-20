PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 37 to be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face off on April 21st at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali. Currently, PBKS holds the 9th position on the points table with 2 wins out of 7 matches, while GT sits at 8th place with 3 wins out of 7 matches.

In their previous encounters, Punjab and Gujarat have played a total of 4 IPL matches, with each team securing 2 victories. Punjab's highest total against GT stands at 200 runs, achieved in a previous IPL 2024 match between the two teams.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated PBKS vs GT match is set to take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between PBKS and GT live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali is known for its batsman-friendly pitches. On April 18, Punjab faced off against Mumbai at this renowned venue. Despite Mumbai posting a formidable score of 192/7 in 20 overs, Ashutosh Sharma's impressive innings of 61 runs off 28 balls was not enough to secure victory for PBKS.

Weather report

The evening temperature in Mohali is expected to be around 25 degrees, with a real feel of 24 degrees. The humidity is forecasted to be around 31%, and there is no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

PBKS: Sam Curran (C), Prabsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, HV Patel, K Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

GT: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, DA Miller, A Manohar, R Tewatia, Rashid Khan, SH Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier

