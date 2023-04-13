PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

The Punjab Kings are preparing to face off against the Gujarat Titans in their upcoming match of the IPL 2023. This highly anticipated 20-over battle between two star-studded teams is set to take place on April 13th at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, with the match scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.
Both Punjab and Gujarat started their campaign on a positive note, securing two consecutive victories. However, their winning streak came to an end in their respective third games, with PBKS losing to SRH and GT losing to KKR.
Despite both teams having four points each, the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, are currently ahead on the points table due to a better net run-rate.
Match Details
PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 18
Date and Time: April 13, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction
Captain: Hardik Pandya
Vice-captain: Sam Curran
Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Short
Allrounders: Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs GT My Dream11 team
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller (vc), Shubman Gill, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran (c), Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis
