PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction

The Punjab Kings are preparing to face off against the Gujarat Titans in their upcoming match of the IPL 2023. This highly anticipated 20-over battle between two star-studded teams is set to take place on April 13th at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, with the match scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Both Punjab and Gujarat started their campaign on a positive note, securing two consecutive victories. However, their winning streak came to an end in their respective third games, with PBKS losing to SRH and GT losing to KKR.

Despite both teams having four points each, the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, are currently ahead on the points table due to a better net run-rate.

Match Details

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 18

Date and Time: April 13, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Short

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs GT My Dream11 team

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller (vc), Shubman Gill, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran (c), Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

