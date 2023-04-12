'Agar maut aani hai...': Javed Miandad makes controversial remark on India's refusal to tour Pakistan

Javed Miandad (File Photo)

The debate over the venue for the Asia Cup 2023 continues to rage on, with former cricketers from Pakistan calling for India to come to Pakistan despite concerns. However, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President, has made it clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan due to government and political relations. Shah reiterated this stance at the ACC meeting in January in Bahrain, stating that India will play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue.

Despite this, reports have suggested that India could still play their games at a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament takes place in Pakistan. This has led to criticism from several former Pakistan cricketers, who have accused the BCCI of being arrogant and making arbitrary decisions.

Javed Miandad, a former captain, even went so far as to say that India can go to hell. Although he later backtracked on his statement after facing backlash, he has since made another insensitive and distasteful comment regarding the same situation.

"Forget security. "We believe that agar maut aani hai toh aani hai. Zindagi aur maut toh allah ke haath mein hai," Miandad said on Nadir Ali podcast.

"If they call us today, we will go. But they should return too. The thing is the last time we went, but they haven't come here since. It's their turn now," he added.

Since the devastating Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008, India has completely severed all cricketing ties with Pakistan. Although there was a small tour in 2012, it was the only exception. Pakistan's cricketers are not permitted to participate in the IPL, and the only India-Pakistan matches that occur are during ICC events and the Asia Cup.

In February of 2019, India was deeply affected by the tragic Pulwama attacks. Many individuals called for the Indian team to boycott their World Cup match against Pakistan, but the match ultimately proceeded as planned.

