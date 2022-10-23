Pakistan’s Shan Masood stars against India two days after head injury scare

Photo: ICC

T20 World Cup latest news: Pakistan batsman Shan Masood overcame a head injury scare to play a starring role against India at the key T20 World Cup 2022 clash. Masood played a crucial knock holding up one end while Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals on the other. The left-handed top order batsman finished with an influential 52 not out off 41 balls as Pakistan managed to post a respectable target of 160 on the board for India.

Masood’s collected innings comes only two days after he suffered a blow to the head from a ball travelling like a bullet. The Pak cricketer was rushed to the hospital after a stray shot by Mohammad Nawaz hit hard on the head and knocked him down. Masood was on the ground for several minutes before he got up and was rushed to the hospital.

