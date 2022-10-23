CRICKET
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Check out India vs Pakistan live score updates as Rohit Sharma-Babar Azam's teams lock horns.
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Team India and Pakistan, the two eternal rivals gear up to lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23 in the opening match of T20 World Cup 2022 for both teams.
Rohit Sharma's men come into this match on the back of some impressive wins over Australia, and South Africa in bilateral series, and they also beat the defending champs of the T20 World Cup in a warmup match. Their second warmup match versus New Zealand was washed out due to rain.
Babar Azam's Pakistan are also in good form having defeated New Zealand in the seven-match tri-series. The Men in Green suffered a defeat at hands of England in their first warmup match, while their second game against Afghanistan was also washed out.
— ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022
An old rivalry
Relive their colourful ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup history
It doesn’t get bigger than this! pic.twitter.com/j0CyQ8uhVM
While the Men in Blue are without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, Pakistan will be boosted by the return of Shaheen Afridi who missed the Asia Cup 2022 through injury.
READ| Only 2 members of India’s T20 World Cup 2007 winning squad are playing in 2022; Can you guess who?
India and Pakistan have already faced off against each other twice in Asia Cup, having won one match each, both sides will be looking to get one over their opponents.
Shaheen Afridi to Kohli, FOUR, short ball, down on to his hips, Kohli pivots on the back foot and pulls it over short fine for a four. That wasn't a bad ball and was put away. India still in this. They needed a big over and they have got one
IND 129/4 (18)
Naseem Shah to Kohli, FOUR, make it 8 off the over. India trying hard to stay in touch with the rate required. That was a fuller ball, Kohli clips that past short fine after dancing down the track. Good innovation from Kohli
IND 100/4 (15)
Mohammad Nawaz to Hardik Pandya, SIX, 20 off the over! It cancels out the Axar Patel from India's innings who had gone for 21 and if I ain't mistaken that was also the 12th over. That was a flatter one, Hardik Pandya went for the swipe and slammed it over long-on. 86 needed now
IND 74/4 (12)
He's okay to continue, but can't time his shots at the moment, good bounce from the pitch. The last ball from Bhuvneshwar was wayward but Dinesh Karthik dived to save a boundary. Pakistan open their account with a wide.
PAK 1/0 (1)
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Here's what Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam had to say after toss:
Babar Azam: Toss is not in our hands. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We won a series back home, we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.
Rohit Sharma: We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them. We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners.
Virat Kohli offers the pre-match pep talk. The former Indian skipper knows a thing or two about beating Pakistan.
Kohli is speaking in huddle ahead of the clash against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/jJXTSX98a0— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022
The stadium is starting to fill very quickly, it's going to be packed to the brim! Fans continue to cheer in full voice for their respective teams.
READ| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Party atmosphere outside MCG as fans dance, celebrate and rejoice
Toss is scheduled for 01:00 PM. The MCG is starting to fill in. The excitement is palpable.
READ| Virat Kohli fans from across border sport Pakistan jersey with his name and number, internet has mixed reactions
Maro mujhe maro viral Pakistani fan Momin with another hilarious video outside the MCG. Watch:
READ| ICC T20 World Cup: Watch Pakistan 'Superfan' Momin Saqib's hilarious interview on IND vs PAK T20 WC clash
BCCI provided insight as the players completed their preparations. Take a look:
Pre-match build-ups done— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2022
Team preparations done
IT IS TIME FOR #INDvsPAK #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QPyMQrbZVI
Here's one for all fantasy lovers. Make up your teams now!
READ| IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, match 16
Which team has the upper hand in India vs Pakistan rivalry? Check out below:
READ| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Who has more wins, check India vs Pakistan head-to-head record
Here's how you can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match:
READ| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report
The weather in Melbourne has been a massive talking point because it was earlier predicted that rain could play spoilsport, but the weather has significantly improved recently, with overcast conditions in Melbourne so far!
READ| India vs Pakistan Weather Update: No rain at the moment, Melbourne covered with overcast conditions