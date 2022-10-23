IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Check out India vs Pakistan live score updates as Rohit Sharma-Babar Azam's teams lock horns.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Team India and Pakistan, the two eternal rivals gear up to lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23 in the opening match of T20 World Cup 2022 for both teams.

Rohit Sharma's men come into this match on the back of some impressive wins over Australia, and South Africa in bilateral series, and they also beat the defending champs of the T20 World Cup in a warmup match. Their second warmup match versus New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

Babar Azam's Pakistan are also in good form having defeated New Zealand in the seven-match tri-series. The Men in Green suffered a defeat at hands of England in their first warmup match, while their second game against Afghanistan was also washed out.





While the Men in Blue are without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, Pakistan will be boosted by the return of Shaheen Afridi who missed the Asia Cup 2022 through injury.

India and Pakistan have already faced off against each other twice in Asia Cup, having won one match each, both sides will be looking to get one over their opponents.