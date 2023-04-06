'Paaji, har baar...': Sanju Samson's epic one-liner to Shikhar Dhawan after RR vs PBKS match breaks the internet

Image Source: Twitter @IamSanjuSamson

The 8th match of IPL 2023 season was a nail-biter between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The fate of the game was only decided on the penultimate delivery, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the very end. PBKS, who were asked to bat first, put up an impressive total of 197/7 on the board and managed to successfully defend it.

In the aftermath of the intense match, RR skipper Sanju Samson took to Twitter to share a hilarious tweet with Shikhar Dhawan. Samson's tweet read, "Paaji, har baar itne tight matches kyun?" (Why are the matches always so tight, brother?). The tweet quickly went viral and won the hearts of fans across the internet.

“Paaji, har baar itne tight matches kyun?” pic.twitter.com/Fn6zrc9La9 April 6, 2023

Talking about the match, PBKS put on an impressive display, thanks to the brilliant half-centuries from Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh. Prabhsimran provided a flying start to PBKS, smashing 60 off just 34 balls before being dismissed in the 10th over. Dhawan played the second fiddle to Prabhsimran, but upped the ante in the later stages of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 86 off 56 deliveries. Jitesh Sharma also played his part in the big total, hitting 27 off just 16 deliveries.

Due to an unfortunate injury to Jos Buttler, RR was forced to open with R Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, the home team lost both its openers in just four overs. Despite this setback, Sanju Samson's impressive 42 off 25 brought RR back into the game. Unfortunately, Devdutt Padikkal's 26-ball 21 in the middle overs cost the team dearly.

Shimron Hetmyer's 36 off 18 and Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 32 off 15 raised RRs hopes of an unlikely win in the final few overs. However, their valiant efforts were not enough to secure the victory. Sam Curran, who was signed by PBKS for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore, successfully defended 16 runs in the final over and propelled his team to a five-run victory.

PBKS has won both of their matches in IPL 2023, while RR has only managed one win from two matches. Despite the loss, RR can take heart from the performances of Samson, Hetmyer, and Jurel, who showed great determination and skill in their efforts to turn the game around.

