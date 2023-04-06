RR vs PBKS: Yuzvendra Chahal surpasses Lasith Malinga to achieve this massive milestone in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal breaks Lasith Malinga's IPL record

Yuzvendra Chahal, the star spinner of the Rajasthan Royals, had a tough day on Wednesday during the IPL 2023 Match No. 8 against the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Despite finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the cash-rich league last year and starting this year's edition with an impressive four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chahal conceded 50 runs in his four-over spell against Shikhar Dhawan's side. The PBKS batters took him to the cleaners, and he was only able to take one wicket.

However, that one wicket was enough to help him break Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga's IPL record. Malinga picked up a total of 170 wickets in 122 IPL matches as a Mumbai Indians player during his playing days. By taking the wicket of Punjab's wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma on Wednesday, Chahal leapfrogged Malinga and reached the No. 2 position in the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL history.

The Indian spinner now has 171 wickets to his name from 133 matches and is only behind legendary West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in the all-time list. Bravo, who retired from the IPL last year, picked up 183 wickets in 161 matches as a Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings player.

Yuzvendra Chahal - one of the greatest of the IPL. pic.twitter.com/SZCUz53vED — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 5, 2023

During RR's first match of the 2023 edition, Chahal made history by picking up four wickets, becoming the first Indian bowler to take 300 or more wickets in T20 cricket. This impressive feat also saw him break Amit Mishra's record of being the highest wicket-taker among Indians in IPL history.

Mishra, who is now 40 years old and part of the Lucknow Super Giants set-up in the IPL this year, had previously accounted for the dismissal of 166 batters in 154 games. However, with more matches to come, Mishra still has a chance to surpass Malinga's tally and move up in the table.

READ| Big blow for New Zealand as star batter set to miss ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury