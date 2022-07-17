Murali Vijay scores 57-ball century in TNPL 2022, check how wife Nikita Vijay reacted

Murali Vijay scores century in TNPL 2022, wife Nikita Vijay reacts

Former Indian opener Murali Vijay marked his comeback to Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) with a memorable century on Friday. He rolled back the years while chasing down a 237 runs target, and even though Ruby Trichy Warriors lost the game by 66 runs, Vijay's 66-ball 121-run knock grabbed eyeballs.

Murali Vijay's wife Nikita also reacted to the valiant effort as he shared plenty of stories on her Instagram. In the 19th match of TNPL 2022, Nellai Royal Kings came face to face against Ruby Trichy Warriors.

The 38-year-old notched his century in 57 balls, and his whopping knock included seven fours and 12 sixes. The warriors lost wickets at continuous intervals and they were reduced to 139/6 from 17.3 overs when the former Indian star reached the three-figure mark.

Vijay was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the match, as his side lost the contest, but the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star's valiant effort got his wife Nikita all excited.

Seeing Murali Vijay's explosive hitting, Nikita shared a video of her husband, and she wrote, "My Man on fire" accompanied by a fire emoji.

Earlier in the match, the Royal Kings put up a mammoth total thanks to the man in form Sanjay Yadav who scored an unbeaten 103 off 55 balls.

Baba Aparajith also added an unbeaten 92 off 48 balls, as the duo stitched together an unbroken 207-run stand in just 16.2 overs. Despite Murali Vijay's best efforts, the total proved to be too steep a mountain to climb.