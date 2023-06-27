MS Dhoni was the toughest...: Suresh Raina talks about facing Captain Cool in nets (file photo)

We all know about the battling and wicket-keeping skills of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. Now Suresh Raina, former Indian cricketer, has revealed that captain cool was the toughest bowler he ever faced in his career in the nets.

In the show 'Home of Heroes', a JioCinema original, Raina said, "I think Muralitharan and Malinga, but in the nets, it was MS Dhoni. If he got you out in the nets then you'd not be able to sit with him for one and a half month because he'd keep gesturing and remind how he got you out."

"He'd bowl off-spin, medium pace, leg spin, everything. In the nets, he would even justify his front foot no-balls (laughs). Wherever he'd get a red cherry in a Test match he'd go for it. In England, he'd swing it full throttle," Raina added.

Raina has been one of the players who played a crucial role in the success the Indian team enjoyed under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In July 2005, Raina played his first international ODI match against Sri Lanka. He got out LBW on the first ball by none other than Muthiah Muralidaran.

READ | MS Dhoni only ate ‘khichdi’ during 2011 World Cup, check CSK captain’s diet plan, workout routine

Raina reflected on that time and said, "I made my debut against Sri Lanka in 2005 and got out LBW on the first ball facing Murali (Muralitharan). That walk to the dressing room was never ending and I kept wondering, will I get another chance? I put in the hard yards in the domestic circuit to reach where I was."

He ended up playing 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 International for the Indian team. He ended up scoring 768 runs in the Test format, and 5,615 runs in the ODI format with an average of 35.3. While in the T20I format, he struck 1,605 runs with a strike rate of 134.9.

(With inputs from ANI)