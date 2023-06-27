Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

MS Dhoni was the toughest...: Suresh Raina talks about facing Captain Cool in nets

Suresh Raina has been one of the players who played a crucial role in the success the Indian team enjoyed under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

MS Dhoni was the toughest...: Suresh Raina talks about facing Captain Cool in nets
MS Dhoni was the toughest...: Suresh Raina talks about facing Captain Cool in nets (file photo)

We all know about the battling and wicket-keeping skills of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. Now Suresh Raina, former Indian cricketer, has revealed that captain cool was the toughest bowler he ever faced in his career in the nets.

In the show 'Home of Heroes', a JioCinema original, Raina said, "I think Muralitharan and Malinga, but in the nets, it was MS Dhoni. If he got you out in the nets then you'd not be able to sit with him for one and a half month because he'd keep gesturing and remind how he got you out."

"He'd bowl off-spin, medium pace, leg spin, everything. In the nets, he would even justify his front foot no-balls (laughs). Wherever he'd get a red cherry in a Test match he'd go for it. In England, he'd swing it full throttle," Raina added.

Raina has been one of the players who played a crucial role in the success the Indian team enjoyed under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In July 2005, Raina played his first international ODI match against Sri Lanka. He got out LBW on the first ball by none other than Muthiah Muralidaran.

READ | MS Dhoni only ate ‘khichdi’ during 2011 World Cup, check CSK captain’s diet plan, workout routine

Raina reflected on that time and said, "I made my debut against Sri Lanka in 2005 and got out LBW on the first ball facing Murali (Muralitharan). That walk to the dressing room was never ending and I kept wondering, will I get another chance? I put in the hard yards in the domestic circuit to reach where I was."

He ended up playing 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 International for the Indian team. He ended up scoring 768 runs in the Test format, and 5,615 runs in the ODI format with an average of 35.3. While in the T20I format, he struck 1,605 runs with a strike rate of 134.9.

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.