MS Dhoni only ate ‘khichdi’ during 2011 World Cup, check CSK captain’s diet plan, workout routine

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

MS Dhoni doesn't require any introduction. The well-known wicketkeeper is acknowledged for making a big contribution to Indian cricket. Dhoni has captured the hearts of millions with his cool demeanour, sharp cricketing abilities, and inspirational leadership. However, the story of grit, determination, and hard work that lies behind his accomplishment has motivated countless cricket fans throughout the years. MSD is well-known for both his fitness and his helicopter shots in equal measure.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recalls the team’s superstition during the 2011 World Cup. The World Cup champion disclosed on Tuesday, June 27 that MS Dhoni's nutrition was special during India's World Cup campaign at home. He revealed that MS Dhoni had only khichdi, a dish made of rice and lentils, throughout India's World Cup campaign, saying that it was working in favour of the host nation.

Dhoni adheres to a strict diet that consists of veggies, healthy fats, and meals high in protein. MS Dhoni has a reputation for going to the gym frequently and working out, frequently concentrating on aerobic exercises, strength training, and agility drills. Here’s MS Dhoni’s diet plan and workout routine:

MS Dhoni’s diet:

He boosts with a large glass of milk, a bowl of nutritious porridge, fruits, and almonds. Dhoni enjoys a home-cooked meal of dal and chawal for lunch. He prefers chapatis, vegetables, and a little salad for dinner.

MS Dhoni’s super drinks:

Dhoni relies on his two super drinks – protein shakes and fresh fruit juice

MS Dhoni’s workout routine:

MS Dhoni is renowned for his demanding exercise regimen, which consists of weightlifting, cardio, and yoga. To increase his agility and reflexes, he also uses unusual training techniques like boxing and kickboxing. He spends 1-2 hours working out.

MS Dhoni’s gym workout: