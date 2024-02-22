MIW vs DCW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

MI-W vs DC-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

The Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) will face off against the Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 on Friday, February 23, at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This match will be a highly anticipated rematch of last season's final, where the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious over the Capitals by a margin of seven wickets, successfully chasing down a target of 132 runs in just 19.3 overs.

In the previous season, the Capitals secured the top spot with an impressive record of six wins in eight matches, while MI closely followed in second place with an equal number of victories. The two teams clashed three times last season, with MI emerging victorious in two of those encounters.

The Capitals will once again be led by the talented Meg Lanning this season. Prior to the mini-auction, they retained a total of 15 players and made the strategic decision to release three players, including the USA pacer Tara Norris. With a budget of INR 2.5 crore at their disposal, the Capitals made a bold move by acquiring Annabel Sutherland for a whopping INR 2 crore. Additionally, they secured the services of Aparna Mondal and Ashwani Kumari for their base price of INR 10 lakh each.

Match Details

Date: February 23, 2024

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

MIW vs DCW Dream11 Prediction

Wicket keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Titas Sadhu, Saika Ishaque

MIW vs DCW My Dream11 Team

Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnam Ismail, Elise Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Marijanne Kapp, Tania Bhatia.

